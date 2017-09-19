Two banks in central Japan to integrate operations in April

Mie Bank and Daisan Bank, regional lenders operating mainly in Mie Prefecture, said they will set up a joint holding company in April to integrate operations.

The move is intended to make the banks financially stronger and survive in a worsening business environment caused by Japan’s declining population and low interest rates.

“We will maximize synergies from the integration,” Mie Bank President Mitsunori Watanabe told a joint news conference with his Daisan Bank counterpart, Hiroshi Iwama, in Nagoya.

“We’ll aim to be a financial group that achieves growth with local communities,” Iwama said.

Watanabe will become president of the new holding company, San ju San Financial Group Inc., while Iwama is set to assume the post of chairman.

The holding company will be registered in Matsusaka, where Daisan Bank is based, while its headquarters functions are scheduled to be located in Yokkaichi, where Mie Bank is based.

One Mie Bank share will be exchanged for one San ju San Financial Group share and one Daisan Bank share for 0.7 share in the new holding company. Mie Bank and Daisan Bank are expected to merge in two or three years.

The group is not considering bringing in any other banks at present, Iwama said. But he added that if there are potential partners with the same corporate identity, the group will consider additional members in a positive manner.

Mie Bank and Daisan Bank had over ¥4 trillion in combined assets at the end of March, close to the ¥5.5 trillion held by Hyakugo Bank, the biggest bank in Mie.