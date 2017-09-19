Japan to deploy PAC-3 interceptors in Hakodate

The Defense Ministry plans to deploy Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, interceptors in Hakodate, Hokkaido, after two North Korean ballistic missiles flew over the northernmost prefecture recently, officials said Monday.

Work to deploy surface-to-air PAC-3 batteries will start at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Hakodate camp as early as Tuesday after the ministry ends briefings for local municipalities, the sources said.

North Korea fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile on Aug. 29 and another one on Friday. Both flew over southern Hokkaido.

Japan has PAC-3 batteries at the Air Self-Defense Force’s Chitose base in Chitose, Hokkaido, and Shariki subbase in Tsugaru, Aomori Prefecture. But the flight paths of the two missiles were outside the ranges of the PAC-3 systems at both bases.