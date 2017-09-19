Yokosuka-based U.S carrier to be deployed off Korean Peninsula for joint drills

South Korea will conduct a joint drill with the United States involving a U.S. aircraft carrier in October, in response to North Korean nuclear and missile tests, the National Defense Ministry said Monday.

For the drill, the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, based in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, is expected to be deployed off the Korean Peninsula.

On Monday, the U.S. Air Force flew two B-1 strategic bombers and four F-35B stealth fighter jets over the peninsula.

The U.S. planes flew close to the demilitarized zone along the inter-Korean border after participating in a bombing exercise, South Korean military sources said.

Also on Monday, B-1 and F-35B planes conducted a joint drill with four F-2 jets of the Air Self-Defense Force over Kyushu.

The South Korean ministry also said the country will conduct with Japan and the United States a joint exercise to detect ballistic missiles in September or October.

Worries are mounting that North Korea may conduct fresh provocative acts around the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of the Workers’ Party of Korea on Oct. 10.