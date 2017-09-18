Abe eyes tax revenue for child-rearing support in election platform

If Prime Minister Shinzo Abe goes ahead with his reported plan to call a snap election, his platform will include using some of the revenue from the consumption tax hike planed for 2019 to expand child-rearing support, according to a senior government official.

Social security reform is expected to be a key policy for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the Lower House election, which could take place in late October, the official said.

Abe is thinking of dissolving the Lower House early in the extraordinary Diet session that starts Sept. 28, party sources said.

In view of Abe’s plan, the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito are gearing up for a possible election on the assumption that official campaigning would start Oct. 10 and voting take place Oct. 22. But the schedule may be delayed to voting Oct. 29, in which case campaigning would start Oct. 17.

“I will make a decision after I return” on whether to dissolve the Lower House, Abe told reporters Monday at Tokyo’s Haneda airport before leaving for the United States. He will be on a five-day trip to attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Hours before his departure, Abe met separately with Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi and LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai to discuss preparations for an election.

The secretaries general and election strategy committee heads of the LDP and Komeito also met later in the day to consolidate their positions.

Abe is apparently leaning toward gambling on an early election as approval ratings for his Cabinet are recovering after a series of scandals involving ministers, including cronyism allegations leveled at the prime minister himself.

The main opposition Democratic Party is also regarded as somewhat weak following the departure of several of its lawmakers.

The opposition camp was quick to criticize Abe’s planned move, with Democratic Party leader Seiji Maehara telling reporters that Abe is simply “fleeing from (cronyism) accusations.”

He was referring to the grilling Abe will face in the Diet over allegations of corruption surrounding approval for a new veterinary university department and the discount purchase of public land for an elementary school.

Maehara also took issue with how Abe’s policies appear to be similar as his. He had proposed using the tax hike to fund free education.

Abe’s idea is to use part of the revenue from the consumption tax hike — which was originally allocated for social security purposes — for child-rearing assistance instead.

The government aims to raise the tax from the current 8 percent to 10 percent in October 2019.

Abe’s controversial drive to amend the Constitution, including explicitly mentioning the role of the Self-Defense Force in the war-renouncing Article 9, is also likely to be one of the main issues in the election.

But given strong opposition from some members of the LDP and Komeito, debate on the matter likely won’t take place until after the election.

Abe is also expected to tout his government’s tougher stance against North Korea and stress the need for a strong administration to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile threat.

Abe last dissolved the Lower House in November 2014 and led the ruling coalition to a sweeping victory.