Man held over murder of Japanese couple in Bali

Indonesian police have arrested a man over the murder of an elderly Japanese couple whose bodies were found burned beyond recognition in Bali.

The scorched corpses of Hiroko Matsuba, 73, and Nurio Matsuba, 76, were discovered Sept. 4 by their Indonesian foster son in Jimbaran, a resort area in the southern part of the island.

Police detained a 25-year-old Balinese man identified as Putu Astawa early Monday.

Investigators, who are not looking for any other suspects, believe the slayings were a robbery gone wrong.

“His motive in committing the murder is his debt. Putu owed 10 million rupiah ($750). He took a shortcut which was theft,” Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said at a news conference.

The police allege he tied up and gagged Hiroko Matsuba, who was killed first, before killing her husband. He allegedly used a knife he found at the front door.

Later in the evening, Astawa returned to the house and set the bodies alight with gasoline and a lighter, the police alleged.

Widjaja said Astawa entered the Matsubas’ home intending to steal money but “because the victims fought back, he murdered them.”

The couple had lived in Bali for seven years, and Nurio Matsuba was a broker at a tuna export company, according to the police.

Bali, a pocket of Hinduism in Muslim-majority Indonesia, is a popular tourist destination known for its tropical climate and palm-fringed beaches.

Petty crime is common there, although grisly murders are rare.