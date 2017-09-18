Pet deaths in Japan — dignified but doggone expensive

In Japan, caring for pets goes beyond the grave.

At Pet Rainbow Fiesta, a pet funeral expo held in Tokyo on Monday, visitors were given a host of options on performing rites for dead pets, including cremation, constructing a household altar and making offerings of incense.

The basic funeral service fee starts from ¥95,800 for a 1-kg hamster or bird and can go up to ¥114,800 for a 20-kg dog, according to funeral services company Kokolone. A flower altar can be added for ¥30,000 or pet owners can hire the services of a violinist or pianist to add somber music.

The funeral rituals underscore a Japanese belief that spirits need to be pacified — even if that comes at a tidy cost for your pet.