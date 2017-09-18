Abe leaves for New York to rally U.N. support against Pyongyang

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Monday for New York, where he will seek a united front against North Korea at the U.N. General Assembly and in bilateral talks with other leaders.

“I would like to call on the international community to fully implement U.N. sanction resolutions on North Korea,” Abe told reporters shortly before departing from Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Abe said he also aims to “confirm close coordination” with the United States and South Korea in dealing with North Korea at his planned meetings with the leaders of those two countries.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Abe’s primary goal during his five-day trip is to call on the international community to unite in fully implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions to further pressure North Korea to change its course on nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development.

Abe also aims to call for reforms to the U.N. Security Council that would expand its permanent membership to include Japan, and to emphasize the country’s major contributions to global development, ministry officials said.

As well as addressing the general debate of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Abe is expected to hold individual talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and a trilateral summit with Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss North Korea.

The three leaders are likely to reiterate their close coordination with each other in light of North Korea’s sixth nuclear test Sept. 3 and two recent launches of ballistic missiles across Japanese territory into the Pacific Ocean.

Abe will be attending the general debate for the fifth year running since he returned as prime minister in December 2012.

He is scheduled to hold a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday and new U.N. General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak on Thursday.

He will attend a forum with African leaders Monday and a gathering of Pacific Island leaders on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Abe is scheduled to give a speech about Japanese economic policy at the New York Stock Exchange to members of the U.S. financial sector.

He is scheduled to return to Japan on Friday.