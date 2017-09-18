Giant sea snail may be just the ticket to rescue Barrier Reef from global warming

A giant snail that eats starfish could be unleashed to help save the Great Barrier Reef, officials said Monday, with a trial under way to breed thousands of the rare species.

Predatory crown-of-thorns starfish, which munch coral, are naturally occurring but have proliferated due to pollution and agricultural runoff in the struggling ecosystem.

Their impact has been profound. A major study of the 2,300-km-long reef’s health in 2012 found that coral cover had halved over the previous 27 years, with 42 percent of the damage attributed to the crown-of-thorns starfish.

According to research by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), the pest avoids areas where the Pacific triton sea snail — also known as the giant triton — is present.

The snails — which can grow to half a meter — have a well-developed sense of smell and can hunt their prey by scent alone.

They are particularly fond of crown-of-thorns but eat only a few each week, and with the snail almost hunted to extinction for their shells, there are not many left.

This led the Australian government announcing Monday that funding will be allocated for breeding research.

“The possibilities the triton breeding project opens up are exciting,” said Warren Entsch, a member of parliament from Queensland. “If successful, this research will allow scientists to closely look at the impact of giant tritons on crown-of-thorns behavior and test their potential as a management tool to help reduce coral lost to outbreaks.”

Giant tritons under study at AIMS have laid numerous teardrop-shaped egg capsules, with over 100,000 swimming larvae hatching in the last month. But they are so rare, almost nothing is known about their life cycle.

It took AIMS two years to collect the eight snails it currently has.

“We really don’t know anything about them, what they eat, whether they’re nocturnal or not, and this is the first real attempt to breed them,” said Cherie Motti, the marine ecologist leading the breeding program.

Her research will focus on helping the larvae transition to their juvenile and adult stages, providing valuable insights into their biology, with the ultimate aim to deploy them to prevent crown-of-thorns aggregating closely during spawning seasons.

“If we can have a natural predator doing the job for us (killing the starfish), it will be the best outcome,” Motti said. “There is a still a long way to go. We hope to learn more this year and within two years have babies growing happily.”

Until now expensive chemicals such as bile salts have been used against the starfish, but they can harm other marine organisms.

In April, research showed the starfish can be safely killed by common household vinegar, but dive teams would need to individually inject each one before it dies. This would be impractical as there are an estimated 10 million of them on the reef.

The Great Barrier Reef, the largest living structure on Earth, is also reeling from an unprecedented second straight year of coral bleaching due to warming sea temperatures linked to climate change.

In May, Australia hosted a summit of more than 70 of the world’s leading marine experts to work on a blueprint on how best to respond to the threats facing the reef.

Options explored included developing coral nurseries, strategies to boost culling of crown-of-thorns, expanding monitoring systems and identifying priority sites for coral restoration.