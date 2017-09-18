Wakayama zoo celebrates baby panda Yuihin’s first birthday

A birthday party for 1-year-old female panda Yuihin was held Monday at Adventure World theme park in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture.

Zoo workers gave Yuihin a birthday gift of a pink ice cake shaped into a “1.”

Yuihin, weighing 26.6 kg, has grown well and already has many permanent teeth. It can now eat bamboo, zoo workers said.

Many visitors at the park joined the birthday celebrations, watching Yuihin and her family play around the ice cake in an outdoor enclosure.

“This is the first time I’ve watched a panda. It’s so cute,” said Hasumi Fujiwara, 27, who was visiting from Sapporo.

“I hope it will grow well and become big,” she said.