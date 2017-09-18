Libya reports rescuing over 3,000 migrants in week from Mediterranean
A member of the crew of the SOS Mediterranee organization plays with a child on the MV Aquarius after rescuing a group of migrants during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, Friday. | REUTERS

TRIPOLI – The Libyan coast guard has rescued more than 3,000 migrants in 12 separate operations off the country’s west coast in the past week, the navy said Sunday.

Most of the rescue operations were staged off the cities of Zawiya and Sabratha, navy spokesman Gen. Ayoub Kacem said in a statement.

It was the highest such tally reported for a one-week period since mid-July saw a dramatic fall in migrant numbers attempting the Mediterranean crossing to Europe.

Italy, the closest and main destination, has recorded 6,500 arrivals since then, barely 15 percent of the figure for the same period in the past three years.

Earlier in July, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti proposed a pact to combat human trafficking during a visit to Tripoli to meet mayors of cities affected by the scourge.

Six years since a revolution and NATO intervention that toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi, violence-wracked Libya has become a key gateway for clandestine migration to Europe.

A member of the crew of the SOS Mediterranee organization plays with a child on the MV Aquarius after rescuing a group of migrants during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, Friday. | REUTERS The Libyan Coast Guard burns a rubber boat at the end of a search and rescue (SAR) operation headed by the SOS Mediterranee organization, with the MV Aquarius rescue ship (not pictured) in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, Thursday. | REUTERS Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius rescue ship after being rescued by the SOS Mediterranee organization during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, Friday. | REUTERS

