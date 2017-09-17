Kindergartens to accept 2-year-olds from April to address day care shortage

The government plans to allow kindergartens to accept 2-year-olds from the new fiscal year starting April 1 to address a severe shortage of day care centers for children, government officials have said.

Kindergartens are currently attended by children aged 3 to 5. To accommodate 2-year-olds, the education ministry and the Cabinet Office plan to add a “temporary care” service and create subsidies for caregivers and operational expenses.

Children aged 3 to 5 normally stay in kindergartens until around 2 p.m. and in some cases until around 5 p.m. That is shorter than day care services and makes it difficult for working parents to enroll their children in kindergartens.

Under the plan, kindergartens will take care of 2-year-olds for around eight hours per day. Day care will also be provided during summer holidays and after children turn 3 so parents will not have to look for day care centers. User fees are expected to be kept on par with those for day care services.

Around 26,000 children were on waiting lists for day care places as of last April, nearly 90 percent of them aged 2 and under. Among that age group, 2-year-olds were viewed as capable of adapting to kindergarten life relatively easily, prompting the planned change, the officials said.

Amid the shortage of day care places, 5,081 facilities in the country were functioning as both kindergartens and day care centers as of April, up 1,080 from the previous year.