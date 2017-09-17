Oldest woman dies at 117 in Jamaica; Kagoshima resident likely to take title

Violet Brown, a Jamaican woman recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living person, died on Friday, local media reported. She was 117.

Brown had been hospitalized for several days due to poor health at a hospital in Montego Bay, western Jamaica.

Upon her death, Nabi Tajima, a 117-year-old resident of Kagoshima Prefecture, is likely to take over the title as the world’s oldest living woman.

Tajima, about 5 months younger than Brown, lives in Kikai Island, south of Kyushu. Tajima became Japan’s oldest living person in 2015.