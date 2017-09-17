Abe likely to dissolve Lower House soon for snap general election

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to dissolve the House of Representatives, the Diet’s all-important lower chamber, as early as the expected start of the Diet’s extraordinary session on Sept. 28, sources said Sunday.

Abe will make a final decision soon after watching the situation surrounding North Korea, which has continued to launch missiles and conducted its sixth nuclear test in defiance of U.N. sanctions, sources in the government and ruling bloc said.

He has informed ruling coalition executives of the election plan, the sources added.

The prime minister is believed to have judged that calling an early Lower House election would work to the advantage of the ruling bloc, which is led by his Liberal Democratic Party, in view of a recovery in approval ratings of his Cabinet and a weak opposition.

Any snap election would catch the ruling bloc’s rivals, including the main opposition Democratic Party — off guard. The DP has seen a string of lawmakers bolt the part after Seiji Maehara took over as leader earlier this month.

Lawmakers close to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, meanwhile, remain in the early stages of preparation for launching a new party.

“The Democratic Party is in terrible shape, so there is no opposition to Abe,” Robert Dujarric, director of the Institute of Contemporary Asian Studies at Temple University’s Japan campus in Tokyo, said by email. “Crises such as that on the Korean Peninsula are generally good for incumbents. You can look like you’re in charge.”

Likely election scenarios include it being held on Oct. 22 or Oct. 29, with the official campaign period kicking off on Oct. 10 or Oct. 17, the sources said.

In either case, Oct. 22 by-elections in Aomori Prefecture’s No. 4 constituency, Niigata Prefecture’s No. 5 constituency and Aichi Prefecture’s No. 3 constituency will be called off and absorbed into the general election.

A Lower House election must by law be held by December 2018.

Abe dissolved the Lower House in November 2014 and led the ruling coalition to a sweeping victory in the election that December. Asked at a news conference following his Aug. 3 Cabinet reshuffle about the prospect of holding a general election by the year’s end, Abe did not clearly rule out the possibility, saying only that nothing had been decided.

Koichi Hagiuda, a senior LDP executive, said on Fuji Television on Sunday morning that while a decision to call a snap election rests with Abe, the party has to be ready for a vote at any time. A spokesman for the prime minister’s office said that dissolving parliament for an election is the sole prerogative of the prime minister.

Wataru Takeshita, general council chairman of the LDP, told a party convention Saturday in the city of Tokushima that “all Lower House members are beginning to feel that (the general election) will not be far ahead,” given that they are already nearly three years into their four-year terms.

Another senior LDP lawmaker pointed out that the Abe government could use the election to further beat back accusations of favoritism involving scandals over the opening of a new veterinary university department and the discount purchase of public land for an elementary school.

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, who is currently on a Russia visit, is likely to meet with Abe to discuss the matter shortly after returning to Tokyo on Monday.

Abe’s Cabinet approval rating fell sharply amid the scandals and after the LDP was dealt a huge setback in July’s Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, though it has recovered somewhat since then.