Japan to compile guidelines to address animal hoarding

The Environment Ministry plans to compile guidelines for municipalities from fiscal 2018 to deal with the issue of people keeping more pets than they can handle.

Some pet owners are known to let their animals — mostly cats or dogs — breed out of control despite their inability to provide proper care. The problem is exacerbated when owners don’t sterilize their pets, officials say.

The guidelines are expected to emphasize how municipal officials in charge of animal protection should work with officials in human welfare divisions, ministry sources said.

The ministry aims to set up a panel to study the issue and has included related costs in its budget request for fiscal 2018, which starts next April, according to the sources.

The breeding of animals in harsh and disorderly conditions — and the culling of such animals — are major concerns in many parts of the country.

In many instances, local authorities in charge of animal protection cannot improve the situation by simply giving guidance to pet owners, sources said.

Some experts note that some of these pet owners might have mental issues. The ministry plans to seek solutions by providing care for both pets and their owners, the sources said. As such, the ministry believes it needs to involve welfare bureau officials in efforts to change the attitudes of these pet owners, the sources said.