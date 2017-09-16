Vacationing U.K. journalist likely killed in crocodile attack at Sri Lanka beach

Sri Lankan Navy divers on Friday found the body of a British journalist who is believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while holidaying with friends on a beach.

Police said Paul Stewart McClean, a reporter for the Financial Times, went missing in a lagoon near the city of Panama on Thursday.

They said McClean, 24, was reported missing after he had walked some distance from his friends. The Financial Times said on its website that officials told his friends he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile.

The cause of death is yet to be established. The British Embassy in Colombo has been informed of the incident, police said.

Panama beach, about 300 km (190 miles) southeast of the capital, Colombo, is famous for surfing and other beach sports.

James Lamont, the Financial Times’ managing editor, described McClean as “a talented, energetic and dedicated young journalist” who had “a great career ahead of him.”