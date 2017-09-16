Coalition informs opposition extraordinary Diet session likely to begin from Sept. 28

The government and Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition have agreed to convene an extraordinary session of the Diet on Sept. 28 and have conveyed the plan to the opposition side, sources said.

A package of bills related to work style reforms, including one aimed at rectifying long work hours, are expected to be a key issue at the coming session, the sources said Friday.

Opposition parties are expected to continue grilling the government over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s alleged favoritism concerning a plan by Kake Educational Institution, which is led by a friend of his, to launch a university faculty of animal medicine in a national strategic special zone for deregulation, the sources said.

Heated debates are expected between the ruling and opposition camps ahead of the triple by-elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, on Oct. 22, political watchers said.

At the start of the extraordinary session, the Diet is set to adopt resolutions condemning North Korea, which continues provocative actions.

The reclusive country fired a ballistic missile on Aug. 29 and another early Friday, with both falling into the Pacific after passing over Hokkaido, following its launch of two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July. On Sept. 3, North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test, claiming that it successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb that can be loaded into an ICBM.

At Friday’s meeting among the secretaries-general and Diet affairs chiefs of the LDP and its Komeito ally, and opposition parties, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the LDP, showed the plan to open the extra Diet session on Sept. 28.

While claiming that the session should be convened earlier, the opposition side accepted the ruling camp’s proposal.

Initially, the government and the ruling parties considered starting the Diet session on Sept. 25. However, they delayed the schedule, taking into account Abe’s trip to New York next week mainly to attend the U.N. General Assembly session.

The ruling coalition is considering having the extraordinary Diet session run until early December.

On the opening day of the session, Abe will deliver a policy speech, with subsequent question-and-answer sessions seen taking place between Oct. 2-4, sources familiar with the situation said.

Besides the work style reform-related bills, key issues are expected to include a bill on measures for tackling gambling addiction ahead of the possible launches of integrated resorts featuring casinos in the future and another for amending the health promotion law aimed at reinforcing steps against passive smoking, according to the sources.

At Friday’s meeting, the officials of the ruling and opposition camps confirmed that the Lower House will adopt a resolution denouncing North Korea at a plenary meeting at the beginning of the extraordinary Diet session. They also agreed that executives of the Lower House’s Security Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday from state ministers of foreign affairs and defense about North Korea’s ballistic missile technologies.

The Upper House is expected to take similar steps, the sources said.