Trump to host trilateral meeting with Abe, Moon on U.N. General Assembly sidelines next week

President Donald Trump will host a lunch meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in next Thursday in New York, a senior White House official has said.

Meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the three leaders will focus on the rising threat posed by North Korea, including a ballistic missile launch over Hokkaido on Friday and Pyongyang’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, told reporters Friday.

“As Kim Jong Un’s most recent missile launch demonstrates, North Korea remains one of the world’s most urgent and dangerous security problems,” McMaster said, in reference to the North’s leader.

“It is vital that all nations work together to do our utmost to solve that problem,” he said.

McMaster called for “rigorous enforcement” by all U.N. member states of sanctions imposed by the Security Council on North Korea, including the latest package that for the first time capped the oil supply to the country.

“These sanctions are just now taking effect,” he said, without providing evidence. “What’s really important is rigorous enforcement of those sanctions, so that we can let the economic actions and diplomacy progress as best we can.”

During telephone talks Friday, Abe and Moon agreed to ensure close trilateral coordination with the United States in stepping up pressure on Pyongyang, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Abe and Moon affirmed the importance of the international community fully enforcing the sanctions resolutions, it said.

China and Russia, two countries critics say are economic enablers of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, have claimed that Pyongyang’s weapons development should be addressed through dialogue, not additional sanctions.

In his first speech before the General Assembly slated for Tuesday, Trump “will urge all states to come together to address grave dangers that threaten us all,” such as terrorism and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, McMaster said.

Trump, who took office in January, will emphasize the need for states to promote peace and prosperity, while upholding sovereignty and accountability as indispensable foundations of the international order, he added.