32.2% of new 2014 grads quit first job within three years: survey

A labor ministry survey showed Friday that 32.2 percent of those who started working just after graduating from university in March 2014 quit their jobs within three years.

The figure rose 0.3 point from last year’s survey and climbed for the first time in three years.

The ratio exceeded 30 percent for the fifth year in a row, indicating that many tended to look for new jobs with better conditions as economy improved.

According to the latest survey, 12.3 percent quit in the first year, 10.6 percent in the second and 9.4 percent in the third.

At businesses with fewer than five employees, 59.1 percent quit within three years. The bigger the company, the smaller the rate became, standing at 29.8 percent at firms with 500 to 999 employees and 24.3 percent at those with 1,000 or more.

In the hotel and restaurant industry, 50.2 percent of new graduates quit within three years, the highest by sector. Utilities had the lowest rate of 9.7 percent in the electricity, gas, heat and water supply businesses.