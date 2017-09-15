Dollar solid above ¥110.50 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar firmed above ¥110.50 in Tokyo trading late Friday after briefly plunging in the wake of North Korea’s ballistic missile firing over Japan early in the morning.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.70-71, up from ¥110.40-41 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1920-1921, up from $1.1904-1905, and at ¥131.97-97, up from ¥131.44-44.

The dollar topped ¥111 overseas as the closely watched U.S. consumer price index for August, released Thursday, turned out stronger than expected.

The U.S. currency tumbled below ¥109.60 in early Tokyo trading following North Korea’s missile launch over Hokkaido, but soon bounced back to around ¥110 on a wave of buybacks.

In midmorning trading, the dollar climbed above ¥110.20 on the back of purchases from Japanese importers ahead of the three-day weekend in Japan and a rebound in Tokyo stock prices, traders said. The Tokyo market will be closed Monday for a national holiday.

The dollar advanced gradually in the afternoon in line with the benchmark Nikkei stock average’s additional gains, climbing above ¥110.70 in late trading.

An official with a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said that safe-haven buying of the yen was temporary as North Korea’s missile launch had been already discounted to some extent in the market and no damage was caused to Japanese aircraft or ships.

A foreign exchange broker, however warned that tensions over North Korea may increase further depending on the response from the United States.