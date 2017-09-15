British police say London metro station hit by ‘terrorist incident’

Police were treating an incident Friday on the London subway as terrorism after reports of an explosion on a train at rush hour, authorities said.

Subway staff were told there had been an explosion and part of the District Line was closed after police rushed to Parsons Green underground station in west London. Passengers suffered facial burns after the explosion, and some were injured in a stampede, according to the Press Association.

“Everybody should keep calm and go about their lives in the normal way,” Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told Sky News.

Photos circulated on social media of a white bucket-like container on fire inside a plastic bag.

Witnesses reported seeing passengers who had suffered facial burns and had hair coming off, with at least two women seen being treated by medics amid scenes of panic during rush hour.

“Explosion on Parsons Green District Line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door,” said Twitter user @Rrigs, who posted pictures of a white bucket smouldering on the train.

The bucket looked like the type used by builders and there appeared to be cables coming out of it.

Londoners are on edge after a series of terrorist attacks this year: assailants with vans and knives attacked passers by on Westminster Bridge and London Bridge in two separate strikes in recent months and a van was driven into worshippers outside a mosque in Finsbury Park in another attack.

Security is tight with armed police frequently patrolling the transport network. In 2005, bombs were set off on subway trains and a London bus in a coordinated attack.

Passengers described chaotic scenes at the station in a leafy and normally quiet part of west London.

“There was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming,” Richard Aylmer-Hall, 52, a media technology consultant, told the Press Association.

“There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off,” he said, adding that “some people got pushed over and trampled on.

“I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews,” he said.

BBC correspondent Riz Lateef, who was on her way to work, said there was “panic as people rushed from the train, hearing what appeared to be an explosion.

“People were left with cuts and grazes from trying to flee the scene. There was lots of panic.”

One passenger, named only as Lucas, told BBC 5 Live radio: “I heard a really loud explosion.”

“I saw people with minor injuries, burnings to the face, arms, legs, multiple casualties,” he said.

Another witness, Sham, told the radio station he had seen a man with blood all over his face.

“There were a lot of people limping and covered in blood,” he said.