Japan to help boost Vietnam’s industrial competitiveness

The trade ministers of Japan and Vietnam confirmed Thursday that Japan will help the Southeast Asian country boost its industrial competitiveness so it can increase its presence at the international level.

At a meeting in Hanoi, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko and Vietnam Industry and Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh also agreed to further strengthen bilateral economic relations, and signed a document on the two countries’ economic cooperation.

Seko said that Japan wants to deepen relations with Vietnam in every field of the economy and cement bilateral ties. Anh said he hopes that cooperation between Vietnam and Japan will reach new levels.

The joint document called for collaboration in the automobile and auto parts sectors, the food industry, as well as infrastructure and energy support.

Seko, now visiting Vietnam on the third leg of a three-nation Southeast Asian tour, also met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other officials. Phuc expressed Vietnam’s readiness to work with Japan for the effectuation of a new Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact among 11 nations after the United States’ withdrawal from the TPP earlier this year.

Before Vietnam, Seko visited the Philippines and Thailand. He was to return home Friday.