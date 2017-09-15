Two more bail from ailing Democratic Party

Two more Democratic Party lawmakers — Hirofumi Ryu and Yuichi Goto — tendered their resignations Friday as questions mount over its future as the main opposition force.

The resignations come shortly after a change of leadership and amid speculation the DP could soon face a powerful competitor linked to popular Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

It remains to be seen whether Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will capitalize on the opposition’s crisis and call a snap election. But even if he does not do so immediately, the next election in the House of Representatives, the Diet’s powerful lower chamber, will have to be held no later than October next year.

This leaves the conservative Seiji Maehara, who won the DP’s Sept. 1 presidential election, little time to prepare the party for his stated goal of wresting power from Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito.

The decisions by Ryu and Goto follow the departure of prominent member Yoshihiro Suzuki, who submitted his resignation on Wednesday, saying he was not convinced the new leadership will fully “reset” the party’s strategic election tie-up with the smaller Japanese Communist Party.

Suzuki, Ryu and Goto all belong to an intraparty group created by Goshi Hosono, a former environment minister who left the DP last month and aims to form an alliance with independent Masaru Wakasa, who is close to the Tokyo governor.

“We had been working together with Mr. Hosono in the same policy group,” Ryu said. “Cooperating with the Japanese Communist Party in a general election that will allow voters to choose the ruling party is out of the question. We’ll be debating with the goal of creating a new party.”

The LDP and Abe’s new Cabinet, meanwhile, are starting to recover somewhat from a scandal-induced plunge in the opinion polls as the Democratic Party fails to capitalize on their unpopularity. The DP lost seats in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in July, which induced the departure of former DP leader Renho, who goes only by one name, after less than a year at the helm.

In addition, DP members Shuhei Kishimoto and Nobuyuki Fukushima are also considering leaving, sources close to the crisis say.

Maehara, a former foreign minister, said Thursday he has asked Atsushi Oshima, whom he appointed secretary-general on Sept. 5, to sort the issue out before the end of this week.

“It’s possible that we (the party leadership) could make our own decisions following further hearings with those whose intention (to leave) is unclear,” Maehara told reporters at an event in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture.

A senior party member said, “If they’re going to leave, we want them to get out soon.”

Oshima is thought to be pressing Kishimoto and Fukushima to make up their minds quickly, to get the matter out of the way before the expected extraordinary Diet session opens later this month and three Lower House by-elections on Oct. 22.

“It’s regrettable. I want them to realize that if we don’t unite, the opposition parties will become weak against one strong party,” senior member Masayoshi Nataniya of the DP’s Upper House caucus said in reference to the LDP.

In the meantime, close Koike ally Masaru Wakasa said on Thursday that the new national party he plans to set up this year will aim to introduce a one-house parliamentary system as its basic policy.

At a news conference, Wakasa stressed that a unicameral system would help promote reforms and speedy management of the Diet.