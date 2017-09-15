Toshiba to conclude chip unit deal as early as Wednesday

Toshiba Corp. aims to conclude a contract on the sale of its flash memory unit as early as next Wednesday.

The struggling electronics and machinery maker explained the plan during a meeting Thursday with its main creditor banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank.

Toshiba’s board is scheduled to meet next Wednesday.

This week, Toshiba signed a memorandum of understanding with a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital to accelerate talks to conclude a contract on the sale of the chip unit by late September.

The consortium also includes Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, a government-backed investment fund, the government-affiliated Development Bank of Japan and South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba has also expressed its intention to continue talks with Western Digital Corp., its U.S. flash memory business partner, on the sale of the chip unit.

The creditor banks have been pressing Toshiba to pick up the buyer of the chip unit by Wednesday, so that the Japanese maker can complete the sale and erase its negative net worth by the end of March next year to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.