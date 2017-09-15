Tohoku looking to lure foreign visitors to 3/11 disaster-hit areas

Areas hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami are making an effort to create a more welcoming environment for foreign tourists in preparation for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The city of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, is one, which is training foreign language-speaking regional guides.

“Everything was washed out,” Marife Sugawara, 52, from the Philippines, told foreign university students visiting Japan for fieldwork at a roadside rest area in the city earlier this month.

Speaking in English, she explained the reconstruction of disaster-hit areas started from zero.

“What is very important is to save your life first,” said Sugawara, whose home was swept away by the tsunami. “Save your own life first, and you can save another life.”

Using the central government’s system, the city created a special deregulation zone to start a regional version of foreign language-speaking licensed guides for foreign tourists.

In February, the city certified four guides, including Sugawara. The regional tour guide services are provided in English, Chinese, Tagalog and Spanish.

Rikuzentakata “will be known in greater depth through guide services provided by people who continue to live in disaster-hit areas, like Marife,” said Aya Yokosawa of Marugoto Rikuzentakata, a group that arranges guides for tourists.

According to the transport ministry’s Tohoku District Transport Bureau, the number of foreign visitors to the three heavily damaged prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima in 2016 grew 20 percent from the previous year to 371,000, recovering to levels seen before the disaster. The number of visitors to coastal areas hit by the tsunami is also on the rise.

In Miyagi Prefecture, the city of Kesennuma is developing a style of easygoing trekking courses made popular in South Korea, aiming to open its first course in February.

The trekking courses are expected to boost regional tourism, with one such course launched in Kyushu in 2012 attracting more than 200,000 visitors, mainly from South Korea.

Meanwhile, Fukushima Prefecture has seen a plunge in the number of South Korean visitors, due to the negative image following the reactor meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 plant.

In 2016, the number of South Korean visitors to the prefecture stood at only 10 percent of pre-disaster levels.

The prefecture is taking aim at Taiwan and Thailand, where its image is less negative.

The Fukushima government has opened Facebook accounts for Thai and Taiwanese tourists. According to the prefecture, it has earned some 110,000 “likes” on its Facebook account for Thai people.

The effort has helped increase the number of tourists to the prefecture, officials said.