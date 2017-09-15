Latest Toyosu market site survey finds benzene levels up to 120 times permissible limit; air quality within limits

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Thursday that a survey of groundwater in the capital’s new Toyosu wholesale food market has detected benzene at levels of up to 120 times the state environmental safety limits.

The figure marked the highest reading for the toxic substance after the completion in November 2014 of work to reduce land contamination at the site for the Toyosu market, which is slated to take over the functions of the existing Tsukiji wholesale market.

The survey, conducted between May and last month, also found arsenic at levels of up to four times the environmental limits and cyanogen, a substance banned in the standards, in the groundwater.

Meanwhile, an air survey conducted last month on the first floor of the Toyosu market building and 11 locations outside the facility did not find pollution exceeding safety limits.

“No major change was confirmed in the pollution situations as a whole,” a panel of experts screening safety measures for Toyosu said about the results of the groundwater survey, noting that pollution levels are on a downtrend in some areas.

As for the air survey, the panel said, “The safety is secured from a scientific viewpoint.”

As additional safety measures for Toyosu, the metropolitan government plans to improve groundwater quality in the medium to long term partly by strengthening the functions of its groundwater management system.

In June, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced her decision to move forward with the planned relocation of the Tsukiji market, in Chuo Ward, to Toyosu, in neighboring Koto Ward. The decision came about 10 months after she put the plan on hold due partly to safety concerns at Toyosu.

The city government is set to promote talks on when to carry out the relocation, with autumn next year seen as a likely option. It plans to continue releasing results of Toyosu groundwater and air pollution surveys about every three months.