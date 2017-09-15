North Korea launches missile over Hokkaido for second time in less than a month

North Korea launched an unidentified missile over Hokkaido that flew about 2,000 kilometers before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday — the second such launch in less than a month.

The government said the missile was launched at around 6:57 a.m. and dropped in waters about 2,000 kilometers east of Hokkaido’s Cape Erimo at around 7:16.

Japan did not attempt to intercept the projectile, but the launch did trigger the nation’ J-Alert warning system, which advised people in 12 prefectures to take precautions. These included Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Niigata and Nagano Prefectures.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga condemened the launch in the “strongest words possible.”

He had told reporters earlier at the Prime Minister’s Office that the situation was similar to the one on Aug. 29, when the nuclear-armed North test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Hokkaido, the first unannounced launch of a missile designed to carry a nuclear payload to fly over Japan.

Suga said the government was checking to see if there had been any reported damage to the area and Kyodo News reported that East Japan Railway Co. had temporarily stopped all trains and shinkansen operating in the areas that received the J-alert warning.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the launch of a projectile from Sunan on the outskirts of Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported.

“North Korea fired an unidentified missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. It added that South Korea and the United States were analyzing the situation.

The Japanese government, meanwhile, warned people not to approach anything suspicious that may be related to the missile, urging them to report it immediately to police, firefighters or the coast guard.

The launch comes just days after the United Nations Security Council slapped the isolated country with an eighth set of sanctions over its banned missile and nuclear programs.

Pyongyang claimed on Sept. 3 to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb capable of being loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, presenting the U.S. and its allies with a new and more potent challenge.

A North Korean state agency had threatened Thursday to use nuclear weapons to “sink” Japan and reduce the United States to “ashes and darkness” for backing the U.N. Security Council resolution.