Putin aide sees Japan-Russia talks moving steadily toward WWII peace treaty

Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament, told a visiting Japanese ruling bloc official on Thursday that Tokyo and Moscow are steadily making progress in their talks to conclude a peace treaty to formally end their World War II hostilities.

At a meeting in the Russian capital, Matviyenko, a close aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, agreed that it is important for Japan to Russia to make efforts for reaching an ultimate accord in the talks.

Tokyo and Moscow have still been unable to conclude a World War II peace treaty, due to their decades-old territorial dispute over four Russian-controlled Northwestern Pacific islands that were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of the war.

Over North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, Matviyenko said Russia is ready to steadily implement a fresh U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution against the reclusive country. At the same time, she expressed opposition to the use of force against North Korea, calling it unproductive.

Yamaguchi said that international cooperation to ratchet up pressure on North Korea will lead to a solution to the nuclear and missile threats.

The new Security Council resolution, adopted earlier this week in response to North Korea’s sixth nuclear test, conducted on Sept. 3, features limits on U.N. member nations’ exports of crude oil and oil product exports to the country.

Pointing out that the Japan-Russia relationship has advanced to an unprecedented level, Matviyenko said the main task of Japanese and Russian lawmakers is supporting the efforts of the two countries’ governments to put their agreements into action.

“Komeito is willing to play a role in deepening Japan-Russia relations further,” Yamaguchi said. “We’ll support new initiatives that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is promoting with a strong resolve to settle the Japan-Russia territorial issue, which has been pending for seven decades.”

Matviyenko welcomed an agreement reached between Abe and Putin earlier this month to realize joint economic projects on and around the disputed islands in five fields, including tourism and fish farming.

She proposed holding a meeting aimed at facilitating exchanges between the two countries’ lawmakers. Yamaguchi replied that he is willing to work to realize the proposal.