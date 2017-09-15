Koike-linked lawmaker Masaru Wakasa to push for one-chamber legislature

Lawmaker Masaru Wakasa, who is close to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, said Thursday that a new party for national politics he plans to set up within this year will aim to introduce a one-house parliamentary system in the country as its basic policy.

At a press conference, Wakasa stressed that a unicameral system would help promote reforms and speedy management of parliament.

He also noted that Koike was a member of a suprapartisan group pushing for a one-house parliamentary system when she was a lawmaker before being elected governor of the capital in July last year.

Wakasa said Koike and some of lawmakers who have recently quit the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, and are regarded as potential members of the envisioned party have accepted the idea of making the introduction of a unicameral system its basic policy.

The current Diet hasthe House of Representatives and the House of Councilors.

A political school that is part of a political group set up by Wakasa recently is scheduled to offer its first lecture on Saturday in Tokyo. Koike, who effectively heads the regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), is slated to serve as a lecturer at the first session as Wakasa, a Lower House member, apparently hopes to demonstrate his close ties with the popular governor.

The political school plans to offer a lecture about once a month until February next year, with experts in social security and other areas to be invited as lecturers. Wakasa, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in July and is now an independent lawmaker, plans to seek candidates running in the next Lower House election from the envisioned party from among attendees in the lectures.

Wakasa is repeatedly holding talks with former Environment Minister Goshi Hosono, who exited the DP in August. On Monday, Koike and Hosono held a meeting arranged by Wakasa.

Hosono has held talks with former State Minister of Defense Akihisa Nagashima, a Lower House member, who was expelled from the DP earlier this year, and independent Lower House member Takeshi Noma. Hosono, a member of the Lower House, is also asking DP lawmakers close to him to act together with him.