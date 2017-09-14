Coast guard leaders from 34 nations gather in Tokyo for inaugural summit

Senior coast guard officers from more than 30 countries gathered in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss a wealth of issues, including how to cope with pirates, an increase in the number of immigrants, and environmental pollution caused by a massive oil spill at sea.

The Coast Guard Global Summit, jointly hosted by the Japan Coast Guard and Tokyo-based Nippon Foundation, is the first of its kind, Japanese officials in Tokyo said.

Officers from 34 nations and Hong Kong took part in the event.

Participating countries included the U.S., Canada, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Australia, Turkey, Russia, France and Djibouti.

“In response to recent global environmental changes, it is now required for coast guards all over the world to establish interregional cooperation and collaboration beyond the existing bilateral and regional frameworks,” Adm. Satoshi Nakajima, commandant of the Japan Coast Guard, said during his opening remarks.

“This is the reason why we are co-hosting this summit today.”

During three sessions scheduled for Thursday afternoon, coast guard leaders gave presentations on maritime security, marine environmental protection, and capacity building.

Specific topics included massive oil spills at sea and interregional cooperation against pirates, according to a summary of the closed sessions released to the media the same day.

“Because of global climate change, the size of typhoons and hurricanes has become larger and larger, causing bigger disasters,” a senior Japan Coast Guard officer said earlier this week.

Coast guard forces have also battled international crime and terrorism in recent years. The summit was organized for leaders to exchange views on such problems, the officer said.