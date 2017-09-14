North Korea threatens to sink Japan’s four main islands into the sea with a nuclear bomb

A North Korean government panel threatened to sink Japan into the sea with a nuclear bomb, accusing it of taking part in U.S. efforts toward adoption of the latest U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution against Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

In a spokesman’s statement issued on Wednesday, the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee said Japan “zealously joined in the U.S. racket for sanctions,” according to North Korea’s state media.

It then said, “The four islands of the (Japanese) archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche.”

“A telling blow should be dealt to them who have not yet come to senses after the launch of our ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) over the Japanese archipelago,” the statement said.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted on Monday the U.S.-drafted resolution to impose tougher sanctions against North Korea following Pyongyang’s sixth nuclear test, conducted on Sept. 3.

Claiming that the United States was the “chief culprit in cooking up” the sanctions resolution, the statement noted that the army and the people of North Korea are unanimously demanding that Washington “be beaten to death as a stick is fit for a rabid dog.”

The English version of the statement used derogatory terms “Japs” and “Yankees” to refer to Japanese and Americans.

“The adoption of heinous ‘sanctions resolution’ hardens our faith that what we should depend on is only our self-defensive nuclear force,” the statement said, stressing North Korea’s resolve to accelerate nuclear and missile development.