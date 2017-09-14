Special license plates coming soon areas in Japan, in a bid to highlight tourist attractions

At least 40 areas in Japan plan to introduce vehicle license plates featuring scenic spots or local specialties in a bid to raise their profiles as tourist destinations, government data showed Thursday.

Sendai and Kyoto are among the municipalities filing applications with the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry. The ministry aims to issue the specially designed license plates from October next year.

The ministry is hoping that the license plates will be used not only by private vehicles but also by buses and taxis to help promote regional tourism, officials said.

Applications will be accepted until the end of this month. The ministry will then receive the proposed designs from the prefectures and municipalities by year-end.

As of Wednesday, the largest number of applications had come from the Kanto region, with eight submissions for the special plates.

Each of the Tohoku, Chugoku and Kyushu regions filed six applications, while all four prefectures in Shikoku did so. No applications were received from Okinawa Prefecture or Hokkaido.

Vehicle owners will be required to pay a fee of several thousand yen for a specially designed license plate in black and white, but they could get one in color by paying just a little more in the form of a donation, the officials said.

Local municipalities will use the donations — roughly ¥1,000 per vehicle — for enhanced tourist information as well as road improvements.

Since the road trucking vehicle law was revised in 2015, the central government can now issue plates with background designs.

In a similar initiative, special license plates to promote the 2019 Rugby World Cup to be hosted by Japan have already been issued.

License plates of passenger cars, buses, taxis and trucks with commemorative background designs to herald the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be issued from October.