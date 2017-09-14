Abe, during India visit, to meet with Modi and discuss promoting security ties amid China’s assertiveness

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, are set to hold a meeting Thursday during which they are likely to agree to promote defense and maritime security cooperation amid China’s assertive activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

During their summit in Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, Abe and Modi will also likely condemn North Korea over its sixth nuclear test, carried out on Sept. 3, and its continued ballistic missile launches.

Thursday’s meeting will be the 10th time the two leaders have met.

Abe and Modi will likely reaffirm the necessity of freedom of navigation at sea based on international law, apparently in reference to China’s expansionary activities in the South China Sea.

They are expected to agree on promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of defense equipment and technology as well as continuing trilateral collaboration in maritime drills also involving the U.S. Navy.

Although Tokyo had sought to upgrade security talks with New Delhi involving vice foreign and defense ministers to a ministerial-level dialogue, Abe and Modi are likely to maintain the current scheme, Japanese government officials said.

To counter North Korean threats, the leaders will likely confirm the need to ensure that the international community is implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions, including the latest one that imposes the first restrictions on exports of crude oil and petroleum products to the North.

In the economic field, Abe will express Japan’s intention to provide about ¥190 billion in low-interest loans for a new high-speed railway and other infrastructure projects in India, the officials said.

Ahead of the summit, Abe and Modi will attend the commencement ceremony for the railway project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which employs Japan’s shinkansen bullet train technology.

The ceremony will be held near Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad.

With regard to cultural exchanges, Abe is set to pledge to provide support in training a total of 1,000 Japanese language teachers in India over the next five years.

Modi welcomed Abe in person after his arrival at Ahmedabad airport Wednesday with a hug before they headed for a dinner hosted by the Indian prime minster.

“I want us to take a big step so that this shinkansen project, which heralded the start of Japan’s own rapid economic growth, will serve as a spark for further growth in India,” Abe told reporters before leaving from Haneda airport in Tokyo.

On Wednesday, Abe visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, which was used as a home by Mohandas Gandhi, the leader of the South Asian nation’s movement for independence from Britain.

Gandhi set up the facility in 1915. It was also used as a place for discipline and a base for the independence movement.

Guided by Modi, Abe looked around Sabarmati Ashram and viewed such items as a spinning wheel used by Gandhi. Abe also laid flowers at a statue of Gandhi.

Later, Abe visited Sidi Saiyyed Mosque, a Muslim mosque in the Indian city.