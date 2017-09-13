Trump seen eying Japan visit in early November before stops in Vietnam, Philippines, China

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to pay his first visit to Japan in early November for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a diplomatic source said Tuesday.

The two governments are arranging the trip as part of what will be Trump’s first trip to Asia since taking office in January. The Japan trip will precede his planned visits to Vietnam and the Philippines for regional summits later in November, the source said.

Trump also plans to visit China for talks with President Xi Jinping. It is not immediately known whether Trump will visit South Korea as part of the Asian tour, according to the source.

During planned meetings with Abe and Xi, Trump is expected to focus on North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons threats, as well as bilateral economic issues such as ways to reduce Washington’s trade deficits with the two countries.

Separately, Trump plans to meet with Abe next week in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, at which they are likely to coordinate the planned Japan trip by Trump, according to the source.

Trump is scheduled to visit Vietnam for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and the Philippines for Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summits in November.

During the first Abe-Trump summit in February in Washington, Trump accepted Abe’s invitation to pay an official visit to Japan this year.