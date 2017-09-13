DP hoping to keep its five Lower House members from defecting

The main opposition force, the Democratic Party, is trying to dissuade its five Lower House lawmakers from leaving the party.

DP Secretary-General Atsushi Oshima told a meeting among the party executives on Tuesday that he has started interviewing them.

Frustrated at the DP’s election cooperation with the Japanese Communist Party, the five members are expected to submit letters of resignation from the party within this week.

Earlier in the day, Oshima had separate meetings with Yoshihiro Suzuki and Yuichi Goto, two of the five, in an attempt to persuade them not to leave. Oshima will try to contact the other three — Nobuyuki Fukushima, Hirofumi Ryu and Shuhei Kishimoto.

But it will be difficult to change their minds, observers said.

Also on Tuesday, Suzuki met with former Environment Minister Goshi Hosono, who defected from the DP last month.

Hosono is aiming to form by year’s end a new political party with Lower House member Masaru Wakasa, who is close to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike. Suzuki sounded positive when Hosono asked him to join the move.

Wakasa left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier this year and is now an independent lawmaker.

At a meeting of lawmakers among the DP’s Kanagawa chapter on the same day, Goto, who has been elected to the Lower House from a constituency in the prefecture, said he has yet to decide whether to defect from the party. “I’m sorry for causing trouble,” he said.

On Sunday, Goto offered to resign as head of the prefectural chapter. This was accepted on Monday.

Ryu, whose constituency is also in Kanagawa, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting of the chapter.