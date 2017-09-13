Japan ranked last among 34 nations for public spending on education in 2014: OECD

Japan ranked at the bottom among 34 comparable Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member countries in public spending on education in 2014, falling to the lowest position for the first time in two years, an OECD survey showed Tuesday.

In 2013, Japan came 32nd among 33 OECD countries.

The latest survey found that the proportion of public expenditures on education in gross domestic product stood at 3.2 percent in Japan against the OECD average of 4.4 percent.

The proportion was the highest in Denmark, at 6.3 percent, followed by Norway, at 6.1 percent, and Iceland, at 5.7 percent.

The proportion of public financial support for costs of higher education, such as universities, came to 34 percent in Japan, compared with the OECD average of 70 percent and the second-lowest after Britain’s 28 percent.

Japanese households’ financial burden on education is very large, due in part to high tuition fees, an OECD official said, pointing to the need for the country to devise measures to enable talented young people to receive higher education more easily.

The survey also found that the proportion of Japanese women who were enrolled in science and technology departments at universities stood at 16 percent, the lowest among OECD countries.