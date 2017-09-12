Japan voices support for Egypt’s effort to restart Middle East peace talks

Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed Tokyo’s intention to cooperate with Cairo in the efforts to restart the stagnated Middle East peace process in talks Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Japan will actively contribute to regional peace and stability, Kono was quoted by a Foreign Ministry official as telling the Egyptian president at their meeting in Egypt.

Egypt has ties with both the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Kono also promised yen-loans of some ¥18.6 billion ($170 million) to build facilities to implement Japanese-style education in Egypt, according to the official.

When el-Sisi visited Japan in 2016, he expressed interest in Japanese-style education, which places priority on nurturing discipline and collaborative spirit and character building, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Kono also pledged ¥1 billion to support the Japan-backed Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology, which opened in Egypt in 2010 in partnership with Japanese institutions such as Kyushu University, Kyoto University, Waseda University and the Tokyo Institute of Technology.

Kono is on a six-day trip through Wednesday to Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, his first visit to the region since he became foreign minister last month.