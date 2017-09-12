Monorail service linking Haneda airport disrupted due to power outage

The monorail service connecting Tokyo’s Haneda airport and the downtown area was temporarily suspended Tuesday following a power outage, cancelling 75 trains and affecting some 16,000 people.

Tokyo Monorail Co. said a six-car train stopped around 2:15 p.m. between Showajima and Seibijo stations. About 40 passengers were stranded, but they were rescued at around 3:30 p.m., when another train was sent to pick them up. No one was injured.

A malfunction in a substation caused the outage, stopping services both ways for about two and a half hours, the operator said.

Buses were laid on to transport passengers to the airport and those with train delay certificates were given seats on later flights by Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

The Tokyo Monorail Line connects Haneda airport and Hamamatsucho Station, which is served by two JR lines.