Kyushu Electric eyes restarting Genkai nuclear reactors next year

Kyushu Electric Power Co. is planning to restart two nuclear reactors at its Genkai power plant in Saga Prefecture next year, the utility’s president said Tuesday.

The Nos. 3 and 4 reactors are tentatively scheduled for January and March restarts, respectively, and would bring the number of the utilities’ reactors back online to four, following the Nos. 1 and 2 units at the Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture.

“The timing (for the restart) has not been finalized yet but we will strive for the smooth progress (toward the target period),” President Michiaki Uryu told a news conference in Fukuoka.

In April, Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi gave the green light for the Genkai reactors — which have passed the tougher safety requirements introduced after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 — to be brought back online after the host town gave its consent and the prefectural assembly adopted a resolution approving the restart.