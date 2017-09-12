Dollar rises above ¥109 in Tokyo

The dollar climbed above ¥109 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, reflecting higher stock prices in and outside Japan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.51-56, up from ¥108.41-42 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1973-1974, down from $1.2014-2014, and at ¥131.16-21, up from ¥130.26-26.

After jumping to around ¥109.50 overseas thanks to brisk stocks amid receding worries about additional provocations by North Korea, the dollar briefly fell to around ¥109.20 in early Tokyo trading.

The U.S. currency advanced again to levels close to ¥109.60 in midmorning trading, supported by purchases from Japanese importers and solid Tokyo stocks but was pushed back to around ¥109.30 toward noon.

The dollar moved narrowly around ¥109.30-40 early in the afternoon in the absence of fresh incentives, but active buying from European players briefly pushed it up to around ¥109.60 in late trading.

Market attention is shifting to U.S. inflation from risks over North Korea, according to traders.

Market players will closely watch the U.S. consumer price index for August, due out Thursday, to check whether inflation has slowed, an official of a foreign securities firm said.