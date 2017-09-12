Star Wars-themed folding screen displayed at Kyoto temple

A folding screen painted in ink featuring main characters of the Star Wars movie was unveiled Tuesday at Byodoin, a Buddhist temple on UNESCO’s World Heritage list in Kyoto Prefecture, ahead of the release of the latest episode in December.

The movie’s famous robot characters R2-D2 and C-3PO, as well as villain Kylo Ren, were painted on the screen by Masayuki Kojo, 39, a local painter.

Rian Johnson, director of the new release “The Last Jedi,” praised the painting as amazingly beautiful at a ceremony held at the temple in Uji, south of Kyoto.

A traditional Japanese “kyogen” comedy play inspired by the movie was also performed at the event.

The folding screen will be displayed at a tourist center in Uji.