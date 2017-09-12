Following North Korea’s nuclear tests, Peru orders Pyongyang’s ambassador to leave country

Peru on Monday ordered North Korea’s ambassador to leave the country within five days because of Pyongyang’s nuclear tests in defiance of the international community.

The Foreign Ministry’s announcement declaring Ambassador Kim Hak Chol “persona non grata” came as the U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea for its sixth and largest atomic test that took place early this month.

It also follows a decision by Mexico last week to expel the North Korean ambassador from the country.

Peru’s Foreign Ministry statement said the decision was made given North Korea’s “repeated and flagrant violation” of previous U.N. Security Council resolutions, which “constituted a serious and unacceptable threat to international peace and security, as well as stability in Northeast Asia and in the world.”

It called on Pyongyang to “respect international law and to put an irreversible and verifiable end to its nuclear program.”

The ministry noted that in March North Korea was ordered to halve the number of diplomats at its Lima embassy, from six to three.

The moves by Peru and Mexico came after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged them, along with Brazil and Chile, to break off diplomatic relations with North Korea.