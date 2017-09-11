Portable phone charger catches fire aboard train on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line

A portable phone charger apparently caught on fire inside a college student’s backpack Thursday while he was on the bustling Yamanote Line in Tokyo.

Smoke started coming out of the backpack when the train was running from Tokyo Station to Kanda Station around 1:10 p.m.

The student got off the train at Kanda, where station employees doused the backpack with a fire extinguisher.

No one was injured, NHK reported.

The police said they found the burned battery, used to charge smartphones and other handheld devices, in the backpack. They opened an investigation to determine what caused the battery to catch on fire.

East Japan Railway Co., known as JR East, said the incident delayed 17 trains for up to 20 minutes, affecting an estimated 11,000 people.