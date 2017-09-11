Honda to co-develop EV technology with China IT firm Neusoft

Honda Motor Co. said Monday it will co-develop with Chinese firm Neusoft a battery management system for an electric vehicle it plans to launch in China next year.

The Japanese carmaker and the Chinese information technology firm will also cooperate in driving data management and connected-car technology development that can be used in car-sharing services.

Japan’s third-largest automaker by volume also said its group firm Honda Motor China Technology Co. will join hands with Guangqi Honda Automobile Co. and Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Honda joint ventures in China, to cooperate in developing EVs for the Chinese market.

The two joint ventures have been manufacturing both hybrid vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles.

China is the world’s largest auto market. The country is tightening its vehicle emission controls to combat air pollution.