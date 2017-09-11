Tokyo stocks rally on receding North Korea woes

Stocks staged a sharp rally on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, as geopolitical tensions over North Korea somewhat eased.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average jumped 270.95 points, or 1.41 percent, to close at 19,545.77. On Friday, the key market gauge fell 121.70 points.

The Topix of all first-section issues ended up 18.72 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,612.26, after shedding 4.70 points the previous trading day.

Tokyo stocks attracted hefty buybacks as there were no major provocative acts by North Korea over the weekend, including a ballistic missile launch on Saturday, the anniversary of the reclusive state’s founding, brokers said.

Investors also took heart from the yen’s weakening against the dollar against the backdrop of receding worries about the situation surrounding North Korea, brokers said.

Monday’s surge “stemmed from short covering by investors who had sold stocks due to concerns over possible provocations (by North Korea) on the national foundation day,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Ota noted a risk-averse mood did not spread in the market.

“If investors had taken a risk-on stance, trading volume could have expanded more,” he said.

“The market’s topside was limited after buybacks ran their course,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

Some investors were still leery of buying stocks actively “because North Korea may fire a missile if a new U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution, to be put to a vote later on Monday, is adopted,” Ichikawa said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,617 to 331 in the TSE’s first section, while 78 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.498 billion shares from Friday’s 1.860 billion shares.

Megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui as well as insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine were upbeat thanks to buybacks, brokers said.

The weaker yen pushed up export-oriented names, including automakers Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Subaru, camera maker Canon, electronics maker Panasonic and electronic parts supplier TDK.

Other major winners included electronic parts maker Rohm, industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric and Ono Pharmaceutical.

By contrast, defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho and Howa Machinery met with selling as geopolitical concerns over the Korean Peninsula retreated.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average advanced 270 points to 19,410.