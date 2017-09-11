U.S. says pilot error led Osprey to ditch off Okinawa in December

The United States military has concluded pilot error caused one of its Ospreys to ditch off Okinawa Prefecture in December, the Japanese government said Monday.

The finding was part of a final report released after a series of accidents involving the tilt-rotor MV-22 in Japan and abroad that stirred safety concerns in Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan. It was the first major domestic accident to involve the controversial transport.

Okinawa Deputy Gov. Moritake Tomikawa visited Camp Foster on Monday to hear the outcome of the investigation from Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, top commander of U.S. forces in Okinawa.

Tomikawa urged Nicholson during their talks to give the people of Okinawa a “convincing” explanation about the safety of the MV-22 Osprey, such as by citing data on its accident rates.

The Dec. 13 accident occurred during a nighttime refueling drill when the Osprey’s right rotor hit a fuel hose extended by a U.S. Air Force MC-130 refueling plane about 15 km southeast of the airport on Yoron Island, Kagoshima Prefecture.

According to the report and other sources, the rotor struck the refueling line because the pilot raised the engine output too much. As the Osprey shook wildly, the pilot determined it was difficult to continue safely and intentionally ditched the aircraft about 10 minutes later. It landed in shallow waters off the coast of Nago on Okinawa’s main island and broke apart, injuring two of the five crew members.

Earlier, the U.S. military said the accident was not caused by any problem with the aircraft itself.

The report noted that the U.S. military had initially judged flight risks to be low on the day, though the refueling exercise was conducted in difficult weather conditions.

Even before the Dec. 13 accident, Ospreys, which usually take off and land like helicopters but cruise like standard planes, were already unpopular in Okinawa because of their noise and record of fatal accidents overseas.

The U.S. military has deployed more than 20 MV-22s at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa.

In August, three U.S. Marines were killed when an Osprey crashed off Australia during training. Another Osprey made an emergency landing at a commercial airport in Oita Prefecture the same month after experiencing engine trouble.