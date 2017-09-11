2018 rent hike looms for 70% of 2011 quake victims living in state-run housing

About 70 percent of households forced to live in government-run housing because of damage they sustained in the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake will face a rent hike starting in fiscal 2018 because of the nation’s plan to shrink its financial support for low income earners.

The rent hike is expected to affect some 16,000 households in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. The municipal governments hosting the state-run dwellings are demanding a review of the central government’s plan.

Under the government’s plan to support the disaster victims’ rent, the aid will gradually decrease in the sixth year after they started living in state-run housing and cease in the 11th year, although the amount of financial support varies depending on the amount of rent and household incomes.

Many people started to move into such housing in fiscal 2013.

For example, a disaster victim in Sendai whose income source is only a national pension and who lives in a state-run dwelling with two rooms and a kitchen pays ¥5,600 for rent every month until the fifth year. After the 11th year, when the financial support is withdrawn, the rent will amount to ¥8,200.

Beneficiaries of such dwellings include households whose monthly income is ¥80,000 or less, from which a certain amount is deducted for dependents residing in the housing. According to the municipal governments, such households number 3,321 in Iwate, 9,272 in Miyagi and 4,101 in Fukushima. Some of them receive financial support from their municipalities and will not be affected by the reduction in central governmental support.