Democratic Party lawmakers unhappy with JCP alliance may leave party

Several Lower House lawmakers of the Democratic Party are considering quitting the major opposition party due to their displeasure with its election cooperation with the Japanese Communist Party, sources familiar with the situation said.

These DP members are expected to submit their letters of resignation to the DP as early as this week. “A decision to leave the party needs to be made within this week,” one of them said.

They are mainly members of an intraparty group once led by former Environment Minister Goshi Hosono, who quit the DP last month.

The possible defections will be another blow to DP leader Seiji Maehara after Lower House member Shiori Yamao, who was once tapped for the post of DP secretary-general, resigned from the party amid allegations of an extramarital affair last week.

The possible defectors see it difficult for the DP to revive its fortunes under Maehara’s leadership. They were absent from Tuesday’s general meeting of DP lawmakers, in which a new executive team appointed by him was inaugurated.

After leaving the DP, they are expected to explore the possibility of forming a new party as early as this year with Hosono and independent Lower House member Masaru Wakasa, a close aide to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.