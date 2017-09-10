Five years after nationalization of three Senkaku islets, Japan still wary of intrusions by Chinese vessels into area

On the fifth anniversary Monday of the nationalization of three of five islets in the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, Tokyo is wary of routine intrusions by Chinese government ships into Japanese waters around the East China Sea islands.

Beijing appears to be working to accumulate accomplished facts supporting its territorial claim to the uninhabited isles, called the Diaoyus in China, observers said.

“We are seriously concerned and will respond in a calm and resolute manner,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Friday.

Chinese government ships’ intrusions into waters around the Senkaku Islands rapidly increased just after the nationalization by Japan. Intrusions by Chinese vessels is now an almost regular event, although its frequency has been somewhat reduced lately.

In August 2016, some 200 to 300 Chinese fishing boats suddenly appeared near the islands, which was followed by Chinese government ships’ repeated intrusions into Japanese waters.

In May of this year, what appeared to be a Chinese drone was spotted flying around the islands. Not long after, in a program to introduce the achievements of President Xi Jinping, state-run Chinese television broadcast images of the islands that are believed to have been taken at the time.

In November 2013, China declared an air defense identification zone over the East China Sea, in which the Senkaku Islands were included.

In fiscal 2016, which ended March 31, Self-Defense Forces aircraft were scrambled a record 851 times in response to Chinese fighters approaching Japanese airspace.

At their first summit in November 2014, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Xi agreed to reduce tensions over the islands. The two governments resumed talks on a communication mechanism to prevent unintended clashes around the islands in January 2015, after 2½ years of suspension.

However, there is no prospect that the two countries will be able to reach an accord to establish a communications channel during the talks.

Activity involving Chinese ships around the Senkakus has been relatively low-key recently. “They are likely trying to avoid escalating the situation ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s national congress in October,” a Japanese diplomat said.