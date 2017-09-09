Osprey returns to Okinawa after undergoing repairs for emergency in Oita

The U.S. Marine Corps Osprey that made an emergency landing in Oita Prefecture last month returned to its base in Okinawa on Saturday.

The MV-22, a tilt-rotor transport aircraft, underwent lengthy repairs at Oita Airport before flying to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture on Friday ahead of its return to Okinawa.

On Aug. 29, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Oita Airport while en route to U.S. Marines Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, where it is based, after experiencing trouble with one of its two engines.

The Osprey, which typically takes off and lands like a helicopter but cruises like a standard airplane, has stoked safety concerns in Japan because of its concerning safety record overseas.

“I cannot repress my strong resentment against the attitude of the U.S. military, which has not given us enough explanation. We will demand that they and the Japanese government disclose the causes (of the emergency landing) and take measures to prevent a recurrence,” said Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga.