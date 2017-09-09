Japan offers aid package to ASEAN to promote free trade ahead of RCEP powwow

Trade minister Hiroshige Seko on Saturday proposed an aid package for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to develop the foundations for free trade.

The offer, made during a meeting with his ASEAN counterparts in Manila, came as Japan hoped to secure the bloc’s cooperation ahead of a ministerial negotiating session Sunday for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership plan, which involves 16 countries including China and South Korea.

The aid package includes measures to help develop legal experts on e-commerce and introduce systems to facilitate customs procedures, and to support small businesses, as expected by ASEAN countries.

In the RCEP negotiations, the ASEAN members said they were eager to reach an accord within the year. Japan and others, however, want to take more time to cover e-commerce legal systems and trade and investment rules, which were part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact.

One of the 16 RCEP members is demanding that tariff removal be minimized, while another is cautious about including rules on trade and investment in the pact, according to sources familiar with the talks.

In November, the RCEP countries are scheduled to hold a summit in Vietnam.